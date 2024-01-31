Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 185,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 74.24% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $81.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director David Pace acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,080.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

