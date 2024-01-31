F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

F & M Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FMBM opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. F & M Bank has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. F & M Bank’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.