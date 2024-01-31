EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.23

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 501250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and have sold 2,302,073 shares valued at $44,995,606. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

