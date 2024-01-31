Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.10

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 1375066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several research firms recently commented on EXTR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

