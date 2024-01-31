Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

EXNRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,443. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.66. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

