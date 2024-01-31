Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Trimmed by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,328,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

