Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 1,362,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 548.6 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EVGGF traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $117.61. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $137.15.
