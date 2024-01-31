Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 1,362,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 548.6 days.

OTCMKTS:EVGGF traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $117.61. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $137.15.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

