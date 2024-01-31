Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.85 price target on the stock.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 354.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evogene by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Evogene by 265.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evogene by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Articles

