Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 192.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

About Eurofins Scientific

ERFSF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

