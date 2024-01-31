Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
