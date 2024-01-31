Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $11.49

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.76. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 168,610 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.60 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.70 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 6.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter worth $59,749,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $32,836,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,247,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $9,751,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $7,403,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

