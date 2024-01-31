Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $916,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 656,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 88,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.