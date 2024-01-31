Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.830-2.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.83-$2.93 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,119 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

