Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.06.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in WSFS Financial by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

