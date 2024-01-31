Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FMBH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

FMBH stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

