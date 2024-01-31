Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Friday, January 26th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

SILV opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.38. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SILV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 38.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 722,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,739,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 85,060 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,032,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 228,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 418.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

