Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. State of Wyoming increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

