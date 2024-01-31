Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $827.42

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $827.42 and last traded at $827.37, with a volume of 225224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $810.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.92.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,403 shares of company stock worth $13,917,890. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

