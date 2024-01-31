Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.