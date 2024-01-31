Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WATT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 112.89% and a negative net margin of 3,719.40%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energous

Institutional Trading of Energous

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston acquired 52,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $166,804.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth $96,000.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

