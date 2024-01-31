Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives $62.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECPG. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 1.46. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

