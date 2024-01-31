Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 21.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,489,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,887,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

