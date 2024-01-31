Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,782,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,061,000 after buying an additional 654,026 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,152 shares of company stock valued at $74,716,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $645.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,284. The firm has a market cap of $612.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $663.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.15 and a 200-day moving average of $568.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

