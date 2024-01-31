Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

EA opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,274.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 831 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 37.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 133.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

