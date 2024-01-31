Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $246.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $251.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

