Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

EGLE has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $548.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

