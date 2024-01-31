DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Lifted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.