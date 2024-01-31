Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 220,489 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 105,638 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $50.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Ducommun Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $722.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

