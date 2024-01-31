Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 531 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. 1,865,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

