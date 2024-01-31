Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.720-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.010-1.010 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. 62,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $596.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 101.72%.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

