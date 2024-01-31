Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.010-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $568.0 million-$568.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.7 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. 60,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $594.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 101.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLOW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 96.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 63,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

