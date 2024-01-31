Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 202,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,016.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

