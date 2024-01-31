Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.22. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 3,724,878 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

