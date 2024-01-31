Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.22. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 3,724,878 shares traded.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
