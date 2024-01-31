Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.80. 62,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,915. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.