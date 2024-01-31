Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFUS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,638. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.