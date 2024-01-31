Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is AWM Capital LLC’s Largest Position

AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,499 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $60,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 322,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,706. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.