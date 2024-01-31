DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 5073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondHead

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 846.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,511,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 1,351,488 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 32.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 188,241 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 159.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 406,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth about $3,656,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.