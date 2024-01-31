Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Devon Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 161,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

