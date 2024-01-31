Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $8.39 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

