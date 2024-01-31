DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.38 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
