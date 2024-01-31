Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 0.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,705. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $136.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

