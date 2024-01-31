Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $647.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $654.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $603.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

