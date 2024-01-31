Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,944,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOM opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

