Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $282.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $254.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.07.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR
Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Danaher
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.