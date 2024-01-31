Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $282.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $254.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.07.

Get Danaher alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,201. The company has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $248.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.43 and its 200-day moving average is $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.