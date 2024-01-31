CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CXApp Stock Performance

CXAIW opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. CXApp has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of CXApp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CXApp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CXApp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CXApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of CXApp by 796.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 358,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 318,695 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CXApp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 639,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 577,124 shares during the period.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

