CSW Industrials (CSWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.62 and its 200 day moving average is $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,542,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.