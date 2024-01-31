CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 41,981 shares.The stock last traded at $23.76 and had previously closed at $24.01.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $904.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 124.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 198.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

