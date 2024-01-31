Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Citigroup cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

