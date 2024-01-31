Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 286.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,045,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,466. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.