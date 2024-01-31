Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.8% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 329,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.74 on Wednesday, reaching $696.00. 516,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $705.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $650.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

